Completely Prepared For Republic Day, Urge Invitees To Follow COVID Advisory: Delhi Police

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath, the Delhi Police has urged all the invitees to strictly comply with the COVID-19 advisory while attending the parade at Rajpath on Tuesday morning. The Delhi Police has stated that it is fully prepared to ensure smooth conduct of the parade on January 26 which will be held amid the COVID-19 pandemic with additional measures this year. It has also requested all those attending to follow the routes laid out for vehicles to reach the parking and avoid congestion.

"We are completely prepared to ensure that there are no hiccups during the Republic Day Parade. I would request all the invitees to refrain from attending the event if they are suffering from any sort of infection. Those who are attending, they should follow the COVID advisory by observing social distancing, wearing masks and sanitizing hands. I would also advise following the routes laid out for vehicles to reach the parking," the Delhi Police said in a press briefing on Thursday.

Moreover, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Manish Agrawal said that the number of invitees has been reduced and medical teams will be deployed at the entrances for maintaining COVID-19 protocols. "The Republic Day Parade route has been shortened & the number of invitees, reduced. Medical teams will be deployed at entrances for maintaining COVID19 protocols & no entry without tickets or invitation cards," Agrawal told ANI.

To ensure the smooth conduction of the Republic Day parade is the job of the Delhi Police & we are committed to its consummation. We can't talk of any specific measures still: Manish Agrawal, JCP(Traffic), Delhi Police, on a question about farmer's march on January 26th https://t.co/wLIbzDUbIr — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2021

Amit Shah reviews arrangements

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the Delhi police headquarters to review security arrangements for the Republic Day parade. As per sources, Shah felicitated the frontline warriors among the police force before proceeding to attend the marathon meeting to review the security arrangements for 26 January. The Home Minister felicitated two policemen who donated plasma while also honouring three personnel who helped migrant labourers.

The absence of a foreign head is not the only change introduced in Republic Day Parade 2021. This year, the parade will witness major changes due to COVID-19 pandemic. Every year, the parade covers a distance of 8.5 km but the Republic Day parade, this year will only march for a distance of 3.5 Km. The reduction in the distance is the outcome of the decision to maintain social distancing between the marching contingents.

The number of individuals in each continent have also be cut short to only 96 members in place of 144 members in each contingent. The size of the contingents has been reformulated to 12×8 in place of usual 12×12 rows and columns. This will result in a visible change in patterns of the parade. Moreover, all marching participants and performers will be wearing masks during the parade.

