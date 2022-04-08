Comply With 2012 Order On Revision Of Existing Pension For Retired Judges, SC Tells States

The Supreme court on Thursday directed the states to comply with its 2012 order in relation to the revision of the existing pension for retired judges. The complaint of the All India Association of retired Judges was that a few states have not complied with the order in entirety, while some states have followed the order only partially.

A bench of justices L Nageshwar Rao, BR Gavai and Aniruddha Bose has further listed the matter for hearing on May 4, 2022, and has asked the state Governments to submit the compliance report within a pariod of four weeks. "All the state Governments are directed to comply with the direction issued by this Court on October 8, 2012 and submit a report of compliance within a period of four weeks from today," the Court said.

'Follow recommendations of the VI central pay commission'

The court directed in its order dated October 8, 2012, wherein the apex court had directed the existing pension of all past pensioners who retired after January 1, 1996, and the pensioners whose pensions were consolidated as per the Karnataka model shall be raised by 3.07 times on par with other pensioners subject to a minimum of 50% of the revised pay scale of their respective posts.

The court also sought the pooling of the existing pensions of the section of pensioners following the criteria adopted by the central Government following the recommendations of the VI central pay commission.

Hinting at the delay in the proceedings and the requirement of funds for the retired judges, the counsel appearing for the applicant, advocate Gopal Jha submitted before the court, some retired judges have reached the age of 90. Given the order was passed years back, the bench stated that a period of ten years has passed since the order was given.

In a discussion in the Parliament in December 2021, DMK's P Wilson while raising the issue of shortage of judges informed, out of the total 1098 available posts, there are 402 vacancies in the various High Courts. Additionally, there are over 57 lakh cases pending before HCs and 75,000 cases are pending before the Supreme Court.

IMAGE : PTI