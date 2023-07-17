Compulsory Drone Registration Law With Multiple Restrictions Soon, Says Amit Shah

In the wake of a surge in cases of narcotics smuggling from using drones in Punjab, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan from across the border in Pakistan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Centre will soon announce a law on compulsory registration of the aircraft. He also informed that a uniform counter-drone technology will also be implemented in these border states and union territories to curb cases of drones being used for smuggling.

"In a very short time we will introduce a law and we are making registration (of drones) compulsory. Many restrictions will also be imposed," HM Shah said while addressing a regional conference today (July 17) on 'Drugs Trafficking & National Security' in New Delhi.

"As far as the anti-drone system is concerned, we have got good results on the experiments done with various counter-drone technologies in states sharing borders with Pakistan i.e, Punjab, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan. The process is on to aggregate the best from all the counter-drone technologies in various states and come up with a uniform counter-drone mechanism. Once it is finalised, the mechanism will be implemented in the border states in a fast paced manner, which will help in controlling narcotics smuggling in these states," he said.

Presiding over the conference held at Atal Akshay Urja Bhavan in the national capital on Monday, Shah also witnessed the destruction of over 1.44 lakh kilograms of narcotics worth Rs 2,416 crore in various parts of the country. The operation was carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in collaboration with Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTFs) from all states.

Addressing the Regional Conference on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security'. Today, about 1,44,000 kgs of seized drugs will be destroyed in various parts of the country.

Drone sightings in 2022

According to the BSF, at least 22 drones carrying weapons, drugs from across the border were captured by it in 2022. Along with drones, a total of 316.988 kilograms of heroin, 67 weapons and 850 rounds of ammunition was also seized.

“In 2022, BSF personnel along the Punjab frontier maintained extremely high level of alertness and vigil as a result of which, 22 drones were brought down, 316.988kg heroin was seized, 67 weapons along with 850 rounds were recovered, two Pakistani intruders were killed and 23 Pakistan nationals apprehended in separate cases. Displaying humanitarian approach, we had also repatriated nine Pakistani nationals, who had inadvertently crossed the border,” the BSF spokesperson said.