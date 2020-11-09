Computer Baba, 6 Followers Arrested During Demolition Drive At His Madhya Pradesh Ashram

Self-styled godman Namdeo Das Tyagi popularly knows as 'Computer Baba'-Former state minister in the previous Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, was on Sunday, November 8 arrested along with his six followers in preventive action during the demolition of alleged illegal construction at his ashram in the state.

Rifle and airgun found in Tyagi's ashram

The Indore district administration demolished Tyagi's illegal ashram built on two acres of 46-acre government land worth around Rs 80 crore. Tyagi and his followers are sent to central jail by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) on the charge of disturbing peace. Additional Collector Ajay Dev Sharma further informed that a bore 315 rifle and airgun have also been found in Tyagi's ashram, which will be investigated by police.

Tyagi had illegally occupied about 46 acres of government land worth around Rs 80 crore, as per the present market rate, for years, the district administration said. Tyagi had built his grand ashram on 2 acres of the land, which had items of all kinds of luxury, Sharma said.

The 46-acre land near Indore international airport in Jambudi Hapsi village was given to the district panchayat for cowshed, Sharma informed.

"Tyagi occupied this land. They were given notices earlier but they did not remove the possession and hence the action was taken today. They were sent to jail after receiving a warrant from the SDM when they tried to stop the demolition and disturb the peace", Sharma said.

The Godman had also occupied the land of the Super Corridor, apart from other lands, in the name of religion. Many notices have been issued to him regarding these, Sharma added. Additional SP Prashant Choubey said those arrested were sent to jail after taking warrants from the SDM. Choubey further said that they are gathering the license information of the rifle and air gun seized during the search.

Meanwhile, apart from the district administration and municipal corporation officials, a force of 100 policemen reached the spot in the morning to carry out the demolition on the 46-acre land. In 2018 Computer Baba had alleged corruption against the then Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, after which he was made a minister. Later during the Assembly elections, he supported the Congress.

Reacting to the demolition of Tyagi's ashram Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday took to Twitter and wrote "Computer Baba's ashram and temple are being demolished in Indore without any notice. This is political vendetta. I condemn it."

इंदौर में बदले की भावना से Computer बाबा का आश्रम व मंदिर बिना किसी नोटिस दिए तोड़ा जा रहा है। यह राजनैतिक प्रतिशोध की चरम सीमा है। मैं इसकी निंदा करता हूँ। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) November 8, 2020

(With inputs from agencies) (Image -ANI)