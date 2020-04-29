Computer Baba Sits On Hunger Strike; Seeks Justice For Slain Palghar & Bulandshahr Saints

After the ruthless killings of saints in Palghar and in Bulandshahr which shocked the nation, Namdev Das Tyagi popularly known as 'Computer Baba' has announced that he will sit on a hunger strike demanding the culprits of the two incidents to be brought to early justice.

On April 16, two ascetics Mahant Kalpavruksha Giri and Sushilgiri Maharaj traveling in a vehicle driven by Nilesh Yelgade were lynched to death in Palghar Maharashtra. A few days after, in an unrelated incident, the bodies of two priests were found at a temple in Palona village of UP's Bulandshahr district. They were murdered reportedly with a sword.

Computer Baba said that he would sit on a hunger strike from 9 am on Wednesday demanding early punishments for those accused of ruthless killing of saints in Palghar and Bulandshahr. He also urged PM Modi to ensure the safety of saints in the country.

While the country reels under the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Computer Baba also said that he would be praying to God for the welfare of all countrymen and end of the Coronavirus pandemic.

