Concerned Over COVID-19 Rise, UP Govt To Keep Strict Vigil Amid Fresh Cases In Delhi

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday, November 4, declared that it is keeping a special vigil in the districts of the western part of the state amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also appealed to the people of the state to remain vigilant about the coronavirus infection spread ahead of the festive season.

The Principal Secretary of health Alok Kumar said that the state government is keeping a watch over the situation in the western part of the state in view of the COVID-19 scenario in the neighbouring state while adding that the number of covid infected patients in the state is decreasing continuously.

Kumar added that in the last 24 hours over 2000 new covid patients have been found in the state. The state's recovery rate is improving day by day, he added. Meanwhile, the focused Group testing is being conducted all over the state in the wake of the festive season, Kumar said. On Wednesday group tests of people working at shops of electronic goods were conducted in the state.

READ | COVID tests being ramped up at ISBTs as inter-state bus travel resumes

READ | UP Cong chief demands release of farmers 'arrested' over stubble burning

COVID-19 situation in UP

On Wednesday, with 2,204 fresh cases, the total count of coronavirus infections went up to 4,89,502 in Uttar Pradesh and the number of fatalities rose to 7,104 with 16 more deaths, official data showed. The number of active cases presently stands at 22,676 of which 9,673 are in home isolation, a government spokesman said.

As many as 4,59,722 patients have so far been discharged from hospitals after fully recovering from the infection in the state where the recovery rate stands at over 90 percent, the data showed.

A health department bulletin said that among the 16 fresh deaths, four have been reported from Meerut, two each from Rae Bareli and Sonbhadra and one each from Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bulandshahr, Basti, Mirzapur and Etah.

Among the fresh cases, 339 have been reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 277 from Lucknow, 175 from Meerut and 130 from Ghaziabad among others, the bulletin said.

READ | Jr engineer goes missing with EVM in UP, case registered

READ | COVID tests being ramped up at ISBTs as inter-state bus travel resumes

(With inputs from PTI) (Image -PTI)