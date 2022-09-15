Concessions, Incentives Extended For Central Govt Employees Working In Kashmir Valley

The Centre has extended by three years the package of concession and incentives for its employees working in the Kashmir valley, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

The valley comprises Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Kupwara, Pulwama, Srinagar, Kulgam, Shopian, Ganderbal and Bandipora districts.

The order issued on Monday said the concessions have been extended with effect from August 1, 2021.

The package of incentives is uniformly applicable to all ministries, departments and public sector undertakings under the Government of India and they should ensure strict adherence to the rates prescribed in the package, it said.

Employees posted in Kashmir valley have an option to move their families to a selected place of their choice in India at government expense and transport allowance for the families is allowed as admissible in permanent transfer inclusive of the composite transfer grant at the rate of 80 per cent of last month's basic pay, the order said.

Those employees who do not wish to move their families to a selected place of residence are paid per diem allowance of Rs 113 per day for each day of attendance to compensate for any additional expense in transportation from to and from office etc., it said.

The package of concessions or incentives shall be admissible to temporary status casual labourers working in Kashmir valley, the order said.

The benefit of additional house rent allowance admissible under the Kashmir valley package shall be admissible to all Central government employees posted in Kashmir valley irrespective of whether they are natives of the valley, if they choose to move their families anywhere in India subject to the conditions governing the grant of these allowances, it said.

The facilities of messing allowance and per diem allowances shall also be allowed to natives of Kashmir valley in terms of the package, the order said.