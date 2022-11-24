'Condemnable': Defence Experts, Veterans Slam Richa Chadha For Insulting Galwan Heroes

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha has sparked a massive row over her tweet where she insulted and mocked the Indian Army's martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice in the Galwan clash with the Chinese army. Responding to the Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's remark where he stated that the Indian Army is fully prepared to take back Pakistan Occupied Kashmir back, Chadha took a dig and wrote 'Galwan Says Hi'.

As the row erupted, Defence experts and retired Army veterans have now come forward and lambasted the Bollywood actor's demeaning remarks against the martyred soldiers.

Defence Veterans slams Richa Chadha's insulting post for India’s Galwan martyrs

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Defence expert Brigadier Anil Gupta (Rtd.) said, "By making such remarks, Richa Chaddha has proved that she not only lacks common sense but she also general knowledge. She must realise that she has mocked the great Indian Army has won all the wars that have been fought so far. And Galwan, is being studied by other foreign armies as a classic battle, a battle in which the unarmed soldiers killed the mighty Chinese and not only killed but captured them as well. Despite this fact, she is mocking it."

"Also, I would like to tell you no General will say ever say no when asked whether he can capture PoK as they have been prepared for that. Making a mockery of the Northern Commander chief's statement and comparing PoK with Galwan, I think Richa Chaddha has proved that she is dumb. This dumb actor doesn't realise what kind of anguish her statement might cause to the family members of the martyrs. After all those 20 jawans and Colonel B. Santosh Babu who laid their lives for the sake of their motherland. I think it's condemnable and she should apologise to the entire nation and if not strict action needs to be taken against her," said Brigadier Gupta (Rtd.)

#BREAKING | Richa Chadha under fire for tweet referring to Galwan clash over Army's stand on PoK. Apology demanded from her. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/fawQ8G1Bt5 — Republic (@republic) November 24, 2022

Col Shailendra Singh (Retd) stated, 'Let us be mature to understand what exactly she had said. In any country, you first depict your personal standard first. I am an Army officer and referring her as Richa Chada Ji as we respect women irrespective of what she has done or said. My point is Richa ji is not noticing the martyred 20 people. She is depicting her own lack of knowledge as Leh and Kashmir are two different two states, how is she making such comparisons? The question that was asked to the Army commander was regarding PoK and if she wants to say anything about PoK you are most welcome as it is a democracy. But you don't ever be sarcastic about it. I personally feel she is depicting her lowest possible standards and we must not get disturbed by such people who are trying to come into prominence.

Wing Commander Praful Bashi (Retd.) expressed his anger and told Republic, "Why are we giving so much importance to non-entity, who mean nothing to us except making money by using such funny methods? Then just to get popularity they must come to the media with a statement on China, especially against India because this has become a fashion. These are the lowest quality people, who lack IQ, morality, and patriotism. We are talking about the Armed forces, they are the protectors. She is just trying to gain popularity".