Last Updated:

Condition Of Airlifted Lakshadweep Two-year Old Child Still Critical: Hospital

The toddler is still on ventilator support and is battling pneumonia, an official at the Medical Trust Hospital here told PTI. "There is no change in her health condition. She is still in a critical stage and on ventilator support," he said.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Condition of airlifted Lakshadweep two-year old child still critical: Hospital

Lakshdweep toddler still critical. (Credit


The condition of a seriously ill two-year old child, who was airlifted to a hospital here from Lakshadweep by Indian Navy pilots in a daring night-time mission two days ago, continues to be critical, hospital authorities said on Friday.

The toddler is still on ventilator support and is battling pneumonia, an official at the Medical Trust Hospital here told PTI.

"There is no change in her health condition. She is still in a critical stage and on ventilator support," he said.

READ | Will take action according to law: EC tells SC on disqualified Lakshadweep MP's plea

The child is unconscious, he added.

Hailing from Agatti Island in Lakshadweep, the girl was airlifted to the state hospital in a Naval Dornier aircraft following acute breathing issues.

The toddler, who had aspiration pneumonia, was in respiratory failure and had suffered febrile seizures. She was accompanied by her mother, uncle, and a medical doctor, and was taken to the Hospital here.

READ | EC withholds Lakshadweep Lok Sabha bypoll after HC suspends conviction, sentence of MP

On receiving an urgent fax on Wednesday evening at the Headquarters of the Southern Naval Command (SNC) in Kochi, seeking assistance for medical evacuation from a Naval Officer in Lakshadweep on request of the administration of the Union Territory, the Navy had taken up the medical evacuation mission forthwith.

After more than an hour-long flight, the aircraft which took off from Kochi touched down in Agatti airfield, located over 450 km west of the coastal city in the Arabian sea. The Dornier then returned to Kochi carrying the two-and-a-half-year-old and touched down at 9.50 pm, completing a nearly three-hour mission. The child was immediately shifted to the hospital. 

READ | President Murmu on six-day visit to Kerala, TN, Lakshadweep
READ | Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal's Lok Sabha membership restored ahead of SC hearing
READ | Plea in SC challenges restoration of Lok Sabha membership of Lakshadweep MP

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND