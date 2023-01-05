'Conduct Of Air India Unprofessional': MoCA Responds To Man Urinating On Co-flyer Case

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) responded to reports of a November 26 incident onboard an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi where a man allegedly urinated on a septuagenarian female passenger.

In a statement, MoCA highlighted how for fact-finding the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had sought the details of the incident from Air India. From the reply, the MoCA concluded that 'provisions related to the handling of an unruly passenger on-board have not been complied with'.

"The conduct of the concerned airline appears to be unprofessional and has led to a systemic failure. Prima facie it lacks appreciation of regulatory obligations as described in applicable Aircraft Rules 1937, Civil Aviation Requirements on ‘Handling of Unruly Passengers’, Cabin Safety Circular, Air India Operations Manual, Air India Safety and Emergency Procedure Manual, and Air India Quick Reference Handbook and is devoid of empathy," the statement read.

DGCA issues show-cause notice

The statement also mentioned DGCA issuing a showcause notice to the Accountable Manager of M/s Air India, the Director of in-flight Services of M/s Air India, all the pilots and cabin crew members of that flight as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations.

"However, to meet the ends of justice, they have been given two weeks time to submit their reply to DGCA and based on that further action will be taken," the statement read.

Republic confronts Air India Legal General Manager

Pertinently, Republic earlier in the day confronted AN Kulkarni, General Manager (Legal), Air India. On being asked why action was taken after a delay of two months, Kulkarni refused to answer, directing all questions to the Corporate Communications Team of the airline.

Kulkarni, on behalf of Air India, had filed a complaint against the flyer with the police, on the basis of which an FIR was registered under Sections 354 ( Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (Misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code.