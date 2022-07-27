Conduct Raids To Ensure Enforcement Of Single-use Plastic Ban: Haryana Chief Secy To Officials

To ensure enforcement of the ban on single-use plastic (SUP) items, raids should be conducted on manufacturing units and major wholesalers and suppliers in the state, Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal told officials on Wednesday.

The ban came into effect from July 1 and covers items such as plastic carry bags (less than 75 micron in thickness, to be revised to 120 micron in December 2022), earbuds, plastic crockery items (spoons, plates, glasses), straws, and certain kinds of plastic packaging material.

Kaushal said extensive information, education and communication activities should be carried out to spread awareness among the masses about the harmful effects of plastic, according to an official statement here.

The chief secretary made the remarks while presiding over the review meeting of the Special Task Force Committee constituted to ensure the ban and complete elimination of SUP items.

Additional Chief Secretary, Science and Technology Department, Ashok Khemka, deputy commissioners and municipal commissioners too joined this meeting through video conferencing and gave their suggestions.

According to the statement, the chief secretary said plastic manufacturing units should be identified at the district level and dedicated efforts should be made to completely ban the use of single-use plastic.

Apart from this, wholesalers and retailers should be regularly monitored to ensure that they don't use SUP items, he said.

An awareness campaign should be conducted with the help of trader associations and shopkeepers to spread awareness among the masses.

Kaushal said a citizen mobile app has been launched to register complaints of urban area citizens.

Citizens can register complaints regarding the burning and dumping of plastic waste, distribution, stocking, selling and using of SUPs on the app.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)