Ahmedabad: Grand Welcome Planned At Sabarmati Ashram Ahead Of US President Trump's Visit

Gujarat State government has taken up many steps to accommodate the requirements of the Presidential delegation during their visit to Gandhi Ashram. Conference rooms are being built near the Ashram, where President Trump is expected to spend around an hour.

Namaste, Trump

Officials stated that President Trump will be gifted a charkha and some books, including one on Mahatma Gandhi's life.

A roadshow has been organised from Ahmedabad airport to Sabarmati Ashram with a closed-door bilateral meeting also to be held at the Ashram to discuss bilateral ties and various deals.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be on a two-day visit to India on February 24 and 25. According to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Trump is expected to attend an event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad along the lines of the 'Howdy, Modi!' function that was held in Texas for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September last year. The stadium which is being built at a cost of Rs 800 crore, has the capacity to hold 1.25 lakh spectators.

Upon his arrival in New Delhi, Trump will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan as per protocol. Prime minister Modi could then accompany the US leader to the Gandhi Ashram. The two leaders will then meet at the Hyderabad house and will call on official state meetings.

President Trump is also expected to meet executives of Indian companies who have considerable business interests in the United States during his visit to the capital at the US embassy in New Delhi. The companies expected to attend the US Embassy talks include the Indian oil and gas company Reliance Industries, Tata Sons, Bharat Forge, Mahindra, and Mahindra. Trump's visit will conclude with an early banquet dinner, following which he will depart for Washington.

