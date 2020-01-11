'Confident Things Will Happen': Union Min Prahlad Joshi On Army Chief's PoK Statement

After Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane hinted that Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) can be part of India whenever ordered so by the political leadership, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi cited the abrogation of Article 370 as an example that under the NDA government he was "confident things will happen". He, however, said that he is in no position to "hint anything" as he will first take note of the Army chief's statement.

Speaking to Republic TV, Prahlad Joshi said, "Just 15-20 days before the abrogation of Article 370, some said that it is not possible even if Narendra Modi comes (to power). But things happened, likewise, I'm confident things will happen... This government under Narendra Modi is very firm on such things."

Appropriate action at appropriate time

He also reasserted that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. "In what context he (General Naravane) made that statement I will have a look at it. As many of our (BJP) leaders have said, appropriate action will be taken at the appropriate time." When asked does this statement hints at some upcoming action in that regard, Joshi denied the suggestion.

COAS Naravane's press briefing

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Saturday addressed the media in New Delhi. During the press conference, the Army Chief made a huge statement regarding Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said that if the Parliament orders the Army to reclaim PoK, then the Army will act accordingly.

"There is a parliamentary resolution that entire J&K is part of India. If Parliament wants it, then, that area (PoK) also should belong to us. When we get orders to that effect, we'll take appropriate action," the COAS said.

Adding further about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, COAS General Naravane said, " We are grateful for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, police, administration and the government. All the allegations filed upon investigation have been unfounded. This goes to show the standards with which the Indian army functions in such harsh conditions."

He added, "Everyone in Jammu and Kashmir, be it on LoC or hinterland, is doing a tremendous job. We have the full support of people. We are grateful to local police and administration who support us. They don't have a harsh word to say about the army."

