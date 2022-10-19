Rape Convict and Dera Sach Sauda (DSS) chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is currently on a 40-day parole, held an online satsang in Karnal. During the event, the candidates standing in the Haryana panchayat elections were shockingly seen taking blessings from him. Not only this, big leaders of BJP also participated in the satsang. Among them, municipal corporation Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, District president Yogendra Rana, Karnal Deputy Mayor Naveen Kumar and senior deputy Mayor Rajesh were present to attend the rape convict's address.

Republic Media Network has now confronted Karnal's Deputy Mayor Naveen Kumar for attending a rape convict's event. When asked as to how could he attend such a person's satsang, Kumar, in a vague attempt to justify his action, said, "They had given an invitation to people in Karnal. Yes, I was also there. We were invited. All the politicians from Karnal were invited. The people who had gone there are our people from Karnal. If we are being invited, then we have to go. We only went because citizens were also there."

Calling it a 'political compulsion, Kumar added, "If it had been someone else from a different party, would they have not gone? People of the city were also there so I also went. It is a political compulsion. Nobody lives in fear. I absolutely agree with you. No, I am not saying it was wrong, I only went because of citizens of the city were there and we were invited. I am telling you clearly that people who invited me were also people of Karnal. Some 15-20 people came to invite me, so I had to go."

Rape convict Ram Rahim out on parole

This incident of politicians seeking blessings from a convicted criminal has infuriated several in the country. On October 15, Gurmeet Ram Rahim walked out of Sunaria jail, Rohtak after he was granted a 40-day parole by the Haryana government on October 14. Before this, in June 2022, Ram Rahim was granted a 30-day parole, during which he stayed at his Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram, Barnawa, in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. On May 21, 2021, Ram Rahim's parole application to visit his unwell mother was approved, which lead to his release for 12 hours under police protection.

In the year 2017, Ram Rahim was convicted of rape by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court, which led to widespread violence from members of the DSS and clashes with the police, leaving over 35 people dead. On 28 August, 2017, Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Susequently in 2019, he and three others were convicted of the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and sentenced to life imprisonment. He is also facing the law for other murders and forced castrations.