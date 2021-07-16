Confronted By Republic; Mehul Choksi Panics, Asks ‘Where Is Cuba? I Don’t Know Anything’

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, in a world-exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, refuted reports of attempting to flee Antigua and Barbuda to Cuba. Nearly a month after the fugitive diamantaire was found in Dominica after going absconding for three days, Mehul Choksi spoke to Republic Media Network's Executive Editor Rythm Anand Bharadwaj on Thursday in a world exclusive interview.

Mehul Choksi refutes Cuba escape plan

On being asked about his plan to escape to Cuba , Mehul Choksi said, "Why would I escape, my family was here. I was just going for a walk and nothing else than that. Choksi also claimed that he was only carrying his little purse and he will never escape to Cuba. I don't even know about Cuba."

"Barbara is one of the leader in the kidnapping case. They had been planning this for 7 to 8 months. I learned from the news about the lies that she had been spreading about me," Choksi replied in defense, refuting reports of fleeing to Cuba.

The Mehul Choksi citizenship issue gained traction again after he was reported "missing" on May 23 after going out for dinner. 4 days later, the Dominican government issued an official statement confirming that the fugitive had been detained for illegal entry into the country.

Choksi returns to Antigua and Barbuda after getting bail

Mehul Choksi on Wednesday landed in Antigua and Barbuda after spending 51 days in custody in Dominica. Arriving in the island nation on a private plane, he was received at the airport by the representatives of Antigua and Barbuda's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. On July 12, Justice Bernie Stephenson of the Dominica High Court granted him bail based on the medical reports submitted in the court. While seeking bail, the PNB scam accused had attached his medical reports including the CT scan which showed "mildly worsening hematoma".

The CT scan report dated June 29 stated, "The services are not currently available on the island (Dominica). All courtesies extended to him would be greatly appreciated". As per the HC order accessed by Republic TV, Choksi was permitted to travel to Antigua and Barbuda for consulting neurologist Dr. Gaden Osbourne and has to inform the court of any change of doctor.

Moreover, the court directed him to notify the Registrar General of a change in his address in Antigua and Barbuda and his return to Dominica. Until a doctor certifies the fugitive that he is fit to stand for trial, all proceedings in the illegal entry case pending before the Magistrate's Court will remain adjourned. Choksi deposited $10,000 XCD with the HC Registrar to secure his release on bail.

