Cong, AAP Issue Whip For Delhi Services Bill In RS. Who Holds Majority - NDA Or I.N.D.I.A?

As the Delhi Service Bill advances to the Rajya Sabha, India's political landscape is witnessing a high-stakes showdown between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition alliance of 26 parties, popularly known as I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance). The bill, aimed at controlling transfers and postings of senior officers in the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT), has become a focal point of contention, setting the stage for a dramatic clash over its fate in the Upper House.

With the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), key constituents of the I.N.D.I.A alliance, issuing whip to their Rajya Sabha MPs, Monday's session is expected to witness intense deliberations and voting on the contentious legislation. While the Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha as NDA holds a dominant majority in the Lower House, the Rajya Sabha presents a different dynamic, where the ruling alliance lacks numerical superiority.

The Opposition sees this as an opportune moment to flex its muscles and challenge the government's authority. However, the real question is whether the I.N.D.I.A bloc can amass enough support to thwart the NDA's ambitions or if the ruling coalition will sail through yet again.

Showdown in RS over Delhi Services Bill: Who holds majority-- NDA or I.N.D.I.A?

In the Rajya Sabha, the NDA currently falls short of the required majority. With 238 members (due to vacancies) in the Upper House, any bill needs the support of at least 120 MPs to pass. The I.N.D.I.A bloc, consisting of 26 parties, holds a collective strength of 101 MPs, still shy of the magic number. Even with the backing of Telangana Chief Minister KCR's party BRS, which holds 7 MPs, and a handful of independent MPs such as Kapil Sibal, the Opposition falls short of the required majority with a total of 109 MPs.

The NDA, with more than 100 seats in the Rajya Sabha, also receives backing from nominated members and independent MPs who have consistently supported the government's agenda. These additional votes give the ruling alliance an advantageous position, but even with this support, the NDA still falls short of the required majority.

BJD and YSRCP: The game-changers

Two crucial game-changers in this equation are the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). With 9 MPs each from these parties, they wield significant influence in the Rajya Sabha. Recently, both parties declared their support for the Delhi Service Bill, giving the NDA the necessary edge to surpass the 120 mark.

Despite the vehement opposition and vigorous campaign led by the likes of AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and the I.N.D.I.A alliance, their efforts might not be sufficient to block the passage of the Delhi Service Bill. With the NDA securing crucial support from BJD and YSRCP, it appears that the bill is set to secure the required votes for its approval in the Upper House.

As the Rajya Sabha session approaches, all eyes are on the political battleground, where the future of the Delhi Service Bill will be decided. The high-stakes clash between the government and the Opposition will have significant implications for national politics ahead of the 2024 general elections.