Delhi Fire: Congress Accuses Kejriwal Govt, Claims Victims Denied 'VIP Ambulance'

On Sunday, Congress leader Alka Lamba called the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government 'insensitive' after details of fire officials denying VVIP ambulances to victims of Anaj Mandi surfaced. She alleged that the Kejriwal government displayed an inconsiderate approach in handling the fire tragedy that struck the capital city in the wee hours of the morning. Nearly forty-three people died when a fire broke out at a luggage manufacturing factory in a crowded area near central Delhi. Most of the people who died included laborers who were sleeping inside the factory at Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road.

"The fire officials said that ambulances should be arranged for the affected people. I called 102 for the ambulance service. They said that ambulances in Civil Lines area would not be sent as they are VVIP ambulances. The Delhi government should answer for this insensitive approach," she stated.

Arvind Kejriwal offers compensation

Addressing the media, Kejriwal has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and declared a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs to the family of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to those injured. He also said that his government will provide free medical treatment to the injured. "The Anaj Mandi fire tragedy is very unfortunate. More than 40 people have died. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into it," he said.

Police PRO's briefing

Speaking to the media, PRO Delhi Police MS Randhawa said, "There was a plastic material, because of which the firefighters faced quite a lot of issues. The piece of plastic caused a lot of smoke. Most of the deaths have been caused due to asphyxiation and when our firefighters and policemen tried to fight the fire, they were also hurt." He added, "We have shifted the injured to Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) and Lady Hardinge Hospital. The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against the owners and others, including those, have rented the place to run the factory."

