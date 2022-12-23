Cong Adamant On Bharat Jodo Yatra; 'Will Follow Covid Rules If There's Scientific Basis'

Amid the Congress-BJP faceoff over Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress' Jairam Ramesh said Friday that the BJP is trying to defame the Rahul Gandhi-led march. The senior leader added that the Bharat Jodo Yatra will definitely follow COVID rules, but only if the protocols are on a "scientific basis".

"This is BJP's politics to defame Bharat Jodo Yatra. If there's a protocol on a scientific basis or the views of experts, then Bharat Jodo Yatra will definitely follow it," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Jairam Ramesh's comments came after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said writing to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi about maintaining COVID protocols during Bharat Jodo Yatra was not political.

Congress asks party workers to wear masks

After being slammed by the saffron party over the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Delhi Congress on Friday instructed its party workers and leaders to wear face masks while attending the yatra.

The Congress party's decision came after Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the BJP is using COVID-19 as an excuse to stop his yatra. He further claimed the saffron party is trying to stop his yatra as they are scared.

Referring to Mandaviya's letter, Rahul Gandhi said, "It's their (BJP) new idea, they wrote a letter to me saying COVID is coming and stop the Yatra. All these are excuses to stop this Yatra, they are scared of India's truth."

'It's not political': Mansukh Mandaviya

Following Rahul Gandhi's statement, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said his letter to the former Congress chief was not political. He clarified that his letter to Rahul Gandhi came after three Rajasthan MPs had written a letter to him regarding the emergence of COVID cases during the yatra.

"It’s not political at all. I am the health minister and have to take care of this. Three Rajasthan MPs had written to me that a number of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra participants have been detected COVID-19 positive," the Health Minister said.