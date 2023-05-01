Cong Calls BJP's Karnataka Polls Manifesto 'Bogus', Nothing But 'JhootLoot BJP Moneyfesto'

The Congress on Monday called the BJP's manifesto for the Karnataka assembly polls as "bogus" and a "JhootLoot BJP Moneyfesto" and asserted that people will vote out the party.

In its manifesto for the May 10 assembly polls released on Monday, the ruling BJP promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Karnataka. It also promised to provide three free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL families -- one each during the months of Yugadi, Ganesh Chaturthi and Deepavali.

"Ninety per cent of promises made by the '40 per cent BJP Commission Government' in its 2018 manifesto were never fulfilled. Today, another set of bogus manifesto promises have been made by the corrupt and incompetent BJP and Bommai Government," AICC general secretary in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.

He charged that the promise of UCC is just another attempt at "distraction away from the tag of #CryPMPayCM government".

The Congress has accused the BJP dispensation in Karnataka of engaging in rampant corruption and "taking 40 per cent commission in all kinds of work done by the government".

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Modi government has tripled the price of LPG cylinder in the last 9 years. Last election in UP, BJP promised 2 free cylinders in a year. Today in Karnataka, JhootLoot BJP Moneyfesto has promised 3 free cylinders in a year. People are fed up of price rise, BJP's lies and their bogus jumlas!" Surjewala also said a government which tripled the prices of LPG cylinders from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100 is offering three cylinders free to below poverty line (BPL) families, a promise which BJP had made and never fulfilled in Uttar Pradesh and other states.

"A government which tried to merge the pride of Karnataka, Nandini, with Amul is now trying to save face by offering half litre milk free. A government which shut down Indira canteens wants to open the same by renaming them. A government which ruined Bengaluru's brand image is now proposing fancy names such as 'state capital region' as a solution.

"Contrast this with the Congress government which ruled Karnataka between 2013-18 which fulfilled 95 per cent of the promises made to the people. Congress always delivers as it promises and this time too we will 100 per cent deliver on our 5 Guarantees. With BJP, the only assurance is 40 per cent commission," the Congress leader said.

On May 10, it is the Congress' guarantee, the people of Karnataka will vote out the BJP, he said on Twitter.

Voting will take place in the state on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.