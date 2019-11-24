Congress Calls Maharashtra Govt 'illegitimate', Demands Immediate Floor Test

Calling "the newly formed government" in Maharashtra "illegitimate", former CM and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Sunday said that it does not deserve to stay in power for one more day. He also demanded an immediate floor test on Monday.

Prithviraj Chavan said, "I am thankful to the Supreme Court for hearing our petitions. We requested for a floor tomorrow itself and are hopeful that the order will be in our favour." He added, "It is an illegitimate government and it does not deserve to be in position for one more day."

'We have more than the required MLAs'

Earlier on Sunday, the apex court has issued notices to the Maharashtra government, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar and the Centre, and asked for relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am on Monday. On being asked if the Cong-Sena-BJP alliance has the required MLAs to stake claim to form government in Maharashtra, Chavan said: "If we were not sure we wouldn't have asked for a floor test. If BJP has a majority then why they are trying to escape floor tests? We have more than the required MLAs."

Congress internal meet video surfaces

Amid political chaos in Maharashtra, a video of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel pep-talking his party MLAs had surfaced. In the video, the Congress leader could be heard saying, "As you all know, we have worked hard and have come together. And once again, on November 30, we will emerge victoriously — that's definite and is a surety. However, we have to be united, keep our resolve strong, and not fall weak anywhere. We have to stay together and fight this challenge thrown by the BJP. It is a challenge not only by the Governor and the Central government but also by Modi and Shah."

Fadnavis takes oath as CM

Pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 am on Saturday. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. But NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar has distanced himself from Ajit Pawar, saying it was Ajit Pawar 's own decision and not NCP's. Currently, BJP leads with 105 seats, NCP with 54 seats, Shiv Sena with 56 seats and Congress with 44 seats. The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly.

