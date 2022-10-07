Cong Checkmated? Karnataka CM Bommai Makes Big Announcement On Reservation For SCs, STs

In a big announcement, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday stated that the state government will bat for increasing the reservation of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the state. Notably, the decision by the ruling state government came after Karnataka Congress repeatedly stated that the Bommai government is against the Dalits of the state. The state government will also seek a legal opinion to increase the threshold of 50% reservation.

"In the all-party meeting held on Friday, we have unanimously decided to increase the quota for SC and ST communities in the state. We will table a resolution in the Assembly soon," Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

The state government announcement came after an all-party meeting was held to discuss the issue of increasing the SC and ST reservation quota in the state. The meeting also discussed the Justice HN Nagmohan Das Committee’s report which suggested increasing the SC quota from 15% to 17% and the ST quota from 3% to 7.5% in Karnataka.

Setback for Congress

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's decision to bat for the reservation of SC and ST came just a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked the BJP government in Karnataka to convene an Assembly session and implement the Justice Nagamohan Das Commission report to increase reservation for the SCs and STs in the state.

"The ST reservation should be increased from three per cent to seven per cent and the SC reservation should be increased from 15 to 17 per cent. The BJP government has not acted on the Justice Das Commission report for over two years. They should call an assembly session and implement the report immediately," Rahul Gandhi said during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Congress was targeting the Bommai-led Karnataka government for not implementing the Justice Das Commission report which was submitted in 2020. Senior party leader Siddaramaiah called the BJP-ruled state government anti-Dalit and said, "They (BJP) are against reservation, they are anti-Dalit, anti-minorities and anti-backward communities. They gave 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker section within a day by passing a legislation in the parliament, but in this case they are delaying and pushing time."