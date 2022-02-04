Cong Condemns Arrest Of Punjab CM's Nephew; Terms It 'political Vendetta' Ahead Of Polls

In a major setback for the Congress-led Punjab Government ahead of the Assembly elections, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate after day-long questioning. The ED sleuths arrested Bhupinder Singh Honey on Thursday evening, in connection with the multicrore illegal sand mining case. Reacting to the event, Punjab minister and Congress leader Dr Raj Kumar Verka slammed the Centre and termed the arrest as political vendetta.

Speaking about the arrest of Bhupinder Singh Honey, Raj Kumar Verka claimed that FIR was changed later in the investigation to add the arrested accused’s name. Verka questioned the authenticity of the process and slammed the BJP government for the development. "We want to ask the government that when the FIR was registered, Honey’s name was not there," he said.

Congress condemns arrest of Bhupinder Honey

Verka alleged that the whole event was based on a political vendetta to target the Punjab Chief Minister ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. He slammed the BJP government and said, “After the PM’s rally failed, they are targeting Charanjit Channi and his relatives. This is only political vendetta,” the Congress leader said.

"What is the proof of money being seized? This is political vendetta. ED raids a lot of people, if they are CM’s relative then how is Channi at fault?" Verka asked rubbishing the attacks launched against the CM. He also alleged that this was a communal issue and said, "They only want to suppress a Dalit CM, this is an insult to Dalits". He further added that Congress condemns the allegation and arrest.

Bhupinder Singh Honey was taken to the ED office at Jalandhar after his medical at the Civil Hospital and will be produced before a CBI court in Mohali. ED officials said Rs 8 crore was recovered from premises linked to Honey in Mohali and Ludhiana and Rs 2 crore from his accomplice Sandeep. The raids were conducted at 10 locations in Ropar, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Pathankot, among others.

However, CM Channi has dismissed the allegations against his relative as a political vendetta ahead of the Punjab election that is due on February 20.

ED seizes Rs 7 crore cash from Bhupinder Singh Honey's premises

The ED had initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar police station in March 2018. Notably, after completing raids related to an illegal mining case this January, the agency declared a net recovery of Rs 10 crore, gold worth Rs 21 lakh, and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh - all from the premises of Bhupinder Singh Honey and his business associates.

Sources revealed on Friday that the Enforcement Directorate will be questioning Bhupinder Singh Honey and his two close aides about the source of the cash seized. It is suspected that shell companies were used to launder money and carry out the illegal sand mining operation.

Image: REPUBLIC/ ANI