Cong delegation meets Guv; demands forensic investigation into tragedy of Moranchapalli

Day after heavy rains and floods created an havoc, which led to a massive destruction and life came to a stand still in the state of Telangana where about 40 people lost their life in the recent floods.

A delegation of Telangana Congress leaders on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan demanding compensation to the flood victims and a forensic investigation into the tragedy that stuck Moranchapalli village, which wiped all their belongings, food and other assets.

In a letter submitted to the Telangana governor it stated that thousands of acres of land were flooded with heavy sand and the irrigation potential of the fields was lost. Due to this, sand and stone casting the farmers have been severely distressed. It would cost them a lot to get their fields back to cultivable state.

This is a serious burden to the farmers who are finding it difficult to get crop loan and the current distress will push farmers into more debt. According to preliminary information 60 people lost their lives and no traces of people washed away in the floods have been found so far. About 100 milch animals have died in Moranchapalli village alone.

“We demand forensic investigation into the tragedy that struck Moranchapalli village, which wiped all their belongings, food and other assets. Villagers have clearly mentioned that no relief has come in the 12 hours of horrific floods they faced. Rescue only came after the water fury reduced and receded. This sudden high floods needs serious investigation. The villages needs complete relief and rehabilitation package”, the letter reads.

Congress party further demanded that a compensation could be ₹20,000 per acre for paddy, ₹15,000 per acre for cotton and ₹10,000 per acre for other crops and commercial crops. Five lakhs for fully damaged houses and one lakh for partially damaged houses and a generous and full loan waiver should be implemented immediately.

They also demanded that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao should conduct a field inspection and console the victims.

Hitting out at the MA&UD ministry KT Rama Rao, the letter also stated that last year KT Rama Rao had promised to avoid inundation of low-lying areas during monsoon and downpours to strengthening the storm water drain water network in the city. GHMC has taken up desitiling of storm water in the city to prevent flooding of low lying areas and water stagnation on roads. But again there have been incidents of people falling into canals and dying due to government negligence. The same situation repeats itself. The ministry does not care about the hardship of the common people, so he is not justifying his department. It is clear that the ministry has no interest in the state except for his foreign trips.

Congress leaders demanded that on war footing, the govt should take immediate steps to avoid permanent inundation of the colonies and avoid similar activities in future. Strict action should be taken against those encroaching the ponds.

The delegation requested the governor to announce the demands put forth by them.