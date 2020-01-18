Shiv Sena Snubbed! Congress Seeks Bharat Ratna For All Andaman Detainees Except Savarkar

In its first official response to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut calling for opposers of Veer Savarkar to be jailed and demanding the Bharat Ratna for him, the Congress party on Saturday remained steadfast in its opposition to the freedom fighter. Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant contended that hundreds of individuals who served their sentence in the Andaman prison without apologising to the British were more deserving of the Bharat Ratna. Moreover, he alleged that Savarkar had dishonoured Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s principles by justifying rape as a tool of revenge.

The Congress spokesperson also took a dig at BJP for seeking to constantly politicise the issue of Veer Savarkar. He questioned why the BJP had not given the Bharat Ratna to Savarkar despite being in power for 11 years. Furthermore, he made it clear that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had not been formed to simply evaluate Savarkar.

Sachin Sawant remarked, “Who is stopping BJP from giving Bharat Ratna to Savarkar? Our opposition will continue. They have the majority. They have been in power for 11 years, why haven’t they given anything? They should give an answer about why they did not give anything. BJP is indulging in politics on this issue again and again. The government has not been formed to evaluate Savarkar.”

'Many people sacrificed their lives'

He added, “When it comes to our opposition- the kind of statement which is being given that you will learn about Savarkar if you go to Andaman- first, I want to say this. From 1909 to 1921, approximately 149 people were in the Andaman Cellular Jail. Thereafter from 1922 to 1931, nearly 30 people were there. From 1932 to 1938, 386 were imprisoned in the Cellular jail. Many of them have taken part in the Independence struggle led by Congress after completing their prison term. There are many people who have sacrificed their lives there. They neither apologised nor did they take a pension from the British and they also did not support the British thereafter.”

'The Savarkar before 1911 was different'

In a dig at the Sena MP Raut, he said, “We want to say this to the people who are trying to take forward Savarkar’s ideology- You should go yourselves go to Andaman and you will be able to understand the sacrifice and contribution of those who served their sentence and did not apologise. If you talk about giving Bharat Ratna, then these individuals will have to be given Bharat Ratna first. When it comes to our opposition, the Savarkar before 1911 was different. The difference in his ideology after 1923, he abused Ambedkar, called Buddhists as anti-nationals, disagreed with Shivaji Maharaj’s principles by justifying rape as a tool of revenge, welcomed the independence of Travancore princely state, who took pension of Rs.60 per month from British- this is not acceptable to us.”

