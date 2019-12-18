"Cong Has No Right To Talk About Muslims": Amit Malviya On Digvijaya's Provocative Remark

BJP leader Amit Malviya on Wednesday, December 18, reacted to Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's provocative statement condemning the amended Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) plan of the government. In his statement, the BJP leader slammed the Congress leader and advised him to not engage in 'communal politics.'

Responding to Digvijaya Singh's comments, Amit Malviya said, " The country, let alone the Muslims do not trust the Congress party. It is this lack of trust that is riling them and has kept them out of power for a long time now. I want to remind Digvijay Singh and the Congress party that the number of Muslims that his party has butchered in the country is far far more than any riots that he is talking about. Haryana, Meerut, Bhopal and Ahemadabad, all these riots have happened under the watch of the Congress party. So Congress should be the last party to speak about the welfare and the wellbeing of the Muslims. It is they who ensured that the Muslims are in a pitiable condition, that they are in today. It is the Congress party that has ensured that the Muslims continue to live in fear in this country. Therefore, Digvijay Singh should stop doing his communal politics. He was severely defeated in the Lok Sabha elections because of the cast comments that he had made on the Hindus, and now he is trying to polarise Muslims, which will not help him or the Congress party."

Digvijay Singh fear-mongers the public

In an address in Bhopal, Digvijaya Singh fear-mongered the public over the certification required after the implementation of the NRC. Furthermore, he accused the government of raking 'Hindu-Muslim' and 'India-Pakistan' at all times. "Do Hindu-Muslim every day, do India-Pakistan every day, talk about Triple Talaq every day and now this black law--CAB. The Muslims of this country did not believe Jinnah but in Jawaharlal Nehru. Today, they are told that you give us your certificate. What is NRC? In Assam, for NRC a campaign was run. Amit Shah had said 'We will throw out 40 lakh infiltrators'. To find those 40 lakh infiltrators, in Assam it took 12 years and Rs. 1600 crores were spent, and what was the result? 19.5 lakhs were named, out of them some of them were those who had fought the war in the Indian Army," Digvijaya Singh said.

