Cong Kargil Neta Zakir Hussain's 'pro-China' Conversation Caught On Tape; BJP Attacks

In a shocking development, BJP's Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, on Friday, has released an audio conversation allegedly between Congress' Kargil Councillor Zakir Hussain and his aide. The voice- allegedly belonging to Hussain is heard expressing pro-China statements, while talking on the recent Indo-China clashes in Galwan Valley. While the authenticity of the recording is not verified, allegedly Hussain is heard saying that 'Ladakh will be broken into 1000 pieces'. 20 Indian soldiers were kiled in action on June 15-16 at Galwan.

Cong councillor's alleged pro-China conversation

"These Chinese people have outsmarted our Indian troops and gone in Galwan. They (Indian soldiers) had weapons and they did not fire," says the voice allegedly belonging to Hussain. When his alleged aide asks what will happen next, he adds, "Nothing is going to happen there, half of the part should be taken away by China. Ladakh should be broken into 1000 pieces and we will get back Article 370." Continuing on the pro-China vein, he allegedly adds, "China's foreign minister claims that he will free Ladakh soon from India and Kashmir will be sold to Pakistan".

Real face of traitor & anti national ideology of Congress Party can be judged through its elected Councillor of Congress Party in Kargil



— Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@MPLadakh) June 19, 2020

Congress distances itself from Hussain

Distancing the party from Hussain's comments, Congress' Kargil committee has issued a notice to Hussain to clarify his position. Moreover, Congress has maintained that the party condemns the content of Hussain's 'private conversation' and has highlighted Kargil's contribution to the Indian Army in 1948,1965 ,1971 and 1999 wars. Namgyal has slammed the Congress party terming it the 'Real face of traitor & anti-national ideology'. The Ladakh Autonomous Hill development council to has condemned the 'deplorable comments' and sent a notice to him.

Rahul Gandhi on Indo-China clashes

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has slammed the Centre asking Defence Minister Rajnath Singh why he condoled the deaths of the Galwan martyrs after two days. He also questioned the timing of BJP's 'Jan Samwad' virtual rallies amid the ongoing India-China standoff since May. Moreover, he claimed that the Indian Army personnel were sent unarmed while patrolling at Galwan - this fact has been debunked by EAM S Jaishankar who said that the troops were armed as per protocol, but did not fire, adhering to Army protocol.

What happened at Galwan?

20 Indian Army soldiers including Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per US intelligence reports, the Chinese side has suffered 35 casualties including a Commanding officer, during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to hand-to-hand combat. While three soldiers were killed in action, 17 other succumbed to their injuries and hypothermia, four others are in critical but stable condition, while 72 others are recuperating from minor injuries at various hospitals. In total there have been 76 casualties and 20 fatalities in the clash, as reported by the Indian Army.

