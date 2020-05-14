Karnataka Cong MLC Requests CM To Allow Devotees To Offer Prayers In Masjids During Ramzan

Congress Karnataka MLC C.M. Ibrahim on Wednesday has requested Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to allow devotees to offer prayers at Masjids during Ramzan. Writing a letter to the Chief Minister, the Congress leader suggested the government to take a decision "after due consultation with the medical experts" to grant the permission to the devotees to offer prayers from morning to 1 PM. The Idd-ul Fitr festival may be celebrated on May 24 or May 25, he stated.

Former Union Minister & Congress Karnataka MLC, C M Ibrahim has written to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Letter states, "After consulting medical experts, take a suitable decision enabling Muslims all over the state to offer Idd prayers at Idgah Maidan or Masjids....". pic.twitter.com/Fcaxdv79ek — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2020

'COVID-19 situation under control'

Meanwhile, last week, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had said that the coronavirus situation in the state is 'under control' as compared to several other states in the country. He had also hinted that soon the construction and industrial activities would be allowed in the state, except in the red zones. Speaking to the media, he has said, "Coronavirus situation in the state is under control as compared to other states. Due to this, the travel of migrant workers was prohibited. Now, trade, construction, and industrial activities need to restart, except in the red zones."

As per the Health Ministry, Karnataka has a total of 959 cases of Coronavirus, out of which 33 people have succumbed to the infection.

COVID-19 in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 78,003, including 49,219 active cases. While 2,549 deaths have been reported overall, around 26,235 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

