Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu condemned the Uttar Pradesh Police after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged she was manhandled by police personnel who stopped her from visiting the residence of retired IPS officer SR Darapuri. He said that the BJP government fears Priyanka Gandhi's actions as to where ever she will go she will try to unleash the truth. A Congress party member meeting has been scheduled on December 29 to discuss core issues like NRC, CAA, women safety, unemployment in Uttar Pradesh.