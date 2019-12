Congress leader Anand Sharma declined PM Modi's comment on the non-existence of detention camps in India, said that the detention centres exist in India and people have stayed there. Films have also been made based on the centres. While commenting on Modi's NRC comment during his rally in New Delhi, Sharma said that if the situation has arisen because of his and Home Minister's statements and if the situation worsens, they should call a national integration council meeting along with CMs.