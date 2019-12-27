Cong's Sandeep Dikshit Attacks Police Force, Says "more Than Half Of Them Are Corrupt"

Congress leader and son of the late Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit, Sandeep Dikshit, on Friday, stated that “more than half of our police force is corrupt”. He also said that organisations hide their dirty secrets behind nationalistic slogans. He further accused the police of hiding corruption with nationalism and betraying their oath and pledge to the Indian Constitution.

Sandeep Dikshit on the Police force

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said, “More than half of our police force is corrupt. Now, how do they erase the allegation of corruption? The first thing they do is they pick up a nationalistic slogan and show everyone their love for the nation. After this, nobody can question them. I will tell you one thing, the more corrupt an organisation is, the more nationalistic it will be. These are the tactics corrupt organisations use to hide their dark secrets. Whenever a group or say police indulge in such sloganeering, just assume that they are trying to hide some of their dirty secrets.”

Read: Akhilesh Yadav takes a dig at BJP over Vajpayee's statue, acusses party of stealing credit

“I want to ask only one question to the police, when you wear your uniform and join the force, you pledge to our Constitution. The basic fabric of the Constitution is that we don’t discriminate a citizen on the basis of their religion. But if you start indulging in such practices, then I am sorry, you are living a life of lies. You have betrayed your oath, your pledge,” he added.

Read: 'NPR a step towards NRC,' says Mallikarjun Kharge after HM Shah rubbishes link

Sandeep questions PM Modi

Apart from the allegations on the police force, the Congress leader also raised many questions for PM Modi. He pointed out that he was involved in 1973-1974 riots when many buses were set ablaze, he asked the PM to reply on this. Furthermore, Dikshit stated, “I will advise PM to not give controversial statements, you have more 4.5 years, do some good work.” He also questioned the implementation of Section 144 in several parts of the country saying, it muffles the voice of dissent and denies one's right to protest. “We have seen so many videos of detention centres. PM should explain if those are not detention centres, then what are those?” he asked.

Read: CPI office attacked in Bengaluru, treasurer Vijay Bhaskar blames RSS

Major General GD Bakshi slams Sandeep Dikshit for his comments

Reacting to Sandeep Dikshit's comments on the police force, retired army officer Major General GD Bakshi said, "Sandeep Dikshit has the habit of trying to hog the media limelight by outrageous statements. Statements designed to provoke, statements designed to annoy — that’s his sole route to media traction. He has been attacking the Army Chief regularly; he has stooped to a very low level. Once he called him sadak chap gunda. Today, he called half the police force of India corrupt. I don’t think we should take these statements very seriously, because what is his claim to fame? He is the son of Sheila Dikshit, former CM of Delhi, that’s it."

Read: Union Minister Naqvi slams Opposition for creating divisive environment over CAA, NRC, NPR