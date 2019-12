Congress state spokesperson Sachin Sawant endorsed the CM's stand and said that the people will never forgive those who have sought to indulge in corrupt activities in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. On Monday, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies Congress and Nationalist Congress Party welcomed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's announcement to probe allegations of corruption in the much-anticipated grand memorial to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.