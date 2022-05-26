Cong Leader Shivakumar Accuses BJP Of 'vengeance Politics' Over ED Chargesheet Against Him

In fresh trouble for DK Shivakumar, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet against the Karnataka Congress president in connection with a money laundering case on May 26. Following this, the state Congress chief has now come forward to state that the chargesheet filed by the ED against him was politically motivated. He further blamed the ruling BJP government and said that the development comes as part of ‘vengeance politics’.

Reacting to the development, Shivakumar said that he had faith in the law of the land and would get justice. “I believe in law of the land. I also believe I will get justice. I don’t believe that I have done anything wrong. All this is politically motivated,” Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said while speaking to the media after the ED filed a chargesheet against him. He further added that the matter was now between him and the court while reiterating that it is a politically instigated case.

ED files first chargesheet against Shivakumar

As per sources, this is the first chargesheet submitted by the central agency in this case. It was filed before Special Judge Vikas Dhull of the Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital more than two and a half years after Shivakumar was arrested. According to sources, he and certain other individuals have been named as the accused in the chargesheet.

The ED case against Shivakumar is based on the chargesheet filed by the Income Tax (I-T) department in 2018. Essentially, the I-T department raided 60 properties of Shivakumar and his associates in August 2017 and unearthed nearly Rs. 8.59 crore of cash at four of his premises in Delhi. According to the I-T department, Shivakumar was instrumental in setting up a web of persons in Delhi and Bengaluru to transport and utilise the unaccounted cash.

On September 3, 2019, he was formally arrested by the ED. His custody was extended only till September 17, 2019, after which he was sent to Tihar jail. In the meantime, he moved the Delhi High Court seeking bail. On October 15, 2019, his judicial custody was extended till October 25, 2019. In a show of solidarity, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Ambika Soni also met him in jail.

