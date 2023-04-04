Cong Leaders Carry Out ‘Mashaal Rally’ In Jammu Against Rahul's Disqualification; Watch

Jammu Congress leaders and workers carried out a 'Mashaal rally' on Monday against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, however, they were stopped by the police. The protesting Congress workers were seen carrying flaming mashaals (torches) and posters of the former Wayanad MP in their hands to register their dissent over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lower House of Parliament following his conviction in the criminal defamation case relating to his ‘Modi surname’ remark.

The protesting party workers and leaders were also heard raising slogans against Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani. Slogans such as “Modi-Adani bhai bhai” (PM Modi and Gautam Adani are brothers) and “Rahul ji sangharsh karo, hum tumhare saath hain” (Rahul ji, we are with you in your struggle) were raised by the Congress members protesting Jammu.

#WATCH | J&K: Congress leaders and workers carried out a 'Mashaal rally' in Jammu today, against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP. They were later stopped by the Police. pic.twitter.com/KnnqGtJyiI — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023

The protest march was being carried out by the Congress cadre in view of the disqualification of Congress scion Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha on March 24 after he was convicted in the criminal defamation case by a court in Surat. The case was filed against the former Congress chief for his “How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname" remark he made at a rally in Karnataka in 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul gets bail from Surat court

In a major relief for the Congress scion, Rahul Gandhi was granted bail by a Surat Sessions Court on Monday, April 3, in the case till the disposal of his appeal on a bond of Rs 15,000. The next hearing in the case will be held on April 13. The 52-year-old Congress leader was convicted in a criminal defamation case which attracted a sentence of two years. Following his conviction, the former Congress chief also lost his seat from the Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi had filed a plea before the Surat Sessions Court seeking a stay on his conviction. The court has also issued a notice to complainant BJP MLA Purnesh Modi over Gandhi's application for suspension of the conviction.