Cong Leaders Condole Sudden Demise Of Party MP Santokh Chaudhary, Rahul Visits Family

Congress leaders expressed shock and sadness over the sudden demise of the party's Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary during the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday.

The party suspended the yatra for 24 hours as a mark of respect for the departed leader.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Chaudhary's passing away is a great blow to the organisation.

"Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of our MP, Shri Santokh Singh Chaudhary. His loss is a great blow to the party and organisation. In this hour of grief, my heart goes out to his family, friends and followers. May his soul rest in peace," Kharge said on Twitter.

श्री संतोख सिंह चौधरी जी के अकस्मात निधन से स्तब्ध हूं।



वो ज़मीन से जुड़े परिश्रमी नेता, एक नेक इंसान और कांग्रेस परिवार के मज़बूत स्तम्भ थे, जिन्होंने युवा कांग्रेस से सांसद तक अपना जीवन जनसेवा को समर्पित किया।



शोकसंतप्त परिवार को अपनी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। pic.twitter.com/1osKsVMugp — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 14, 2023

The 76-year-old died Saturday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest during the march in Phillaur in Jalandhar.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted pictures of Chaudhary walking with him during the yatra Saturday morning.

"Shocked by the sudden demise of Santokh Singh Chaudhary. He was a hard working and down to earth gentlemen. A strong pillar of the Congress family, he dedicated his life to public service from the youth Congress to member of Parliament," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

In Facebook post later he said Chaudhari stood for justice and welfare for all, until his last breath. "Offered my respects to Shri Santokh Singh Chaudhary at his residence in Jalandhar, today...He shall be dearly missed."

All India Congress Committee General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said Chaudhary died from a sudden cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra this morning. "We extend our deepest condolences to his family. There will be some changes in schedule of the yatra which will be shared shortly," he said on Twitter.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled his demise and said he was dedicated to the Congress ideology and was a true worker of the party. His death is an irreparable loss to the party, he said.