"Pragya Thakur Will Become The Reason For Modi's Downfall", Says Congress Minister From MP

Madhya Pradesh state cabinet minister Sajjan Singh Verma has opined that BJP MP Pragya Thakur will become the reason for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's downfall. "I got to know that girls shouted slogans like 'throw the terrorist out' on seeing her (Pragya Thakur). Children are seeing Pragya on TV, that she is fighting on a plane, or on a train and even on the roads. She is behaving as though she is above the President now. She will surely become the reason for Narendra Modi's downfall".

READ | Pragya Thakur Alleges Slogans By NSUI Members Were 'anti-national'

NSUI members raise slogans against Pragya Thakur

The Madhya Pradesh minister's remarks came after some students from Makhanlal Chaturvedi University raised slogans of 'terrorist go back' against the BJP MP. The students were members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), a student outfit of the Congress.

READ | Pragya Thakur Argues With Flight Passengers Over Seat, Says "first Class Is My Right"

Pragya Thakur had visited to meet the girl students who were protesting over an attendance issue in the university. However, after facing the slogans raised against her she asserted that she will take action against those involved in the sloganeering.

"The NSUI members raised slogans that I am a terrorist. These slogans are illegal and undignified. Abusing someone who occupies a constitutional post and insulting a woman sanyasi is anti-national in nature. I will definitely act on this. We cannot have mercy on anarchic elements, else they will grow in number. Action is necessary," she said.

READ | Pragya Files Complaint Against Airline Over Seat Allotment

Recently Pragya Thakur was in the news over a spat with the co-passenger of the flight. The flight got delayed due to Pragya Thakur arguing with the airline's officials for not getting the allotted seat causing inconvenience to fellow passengers. The BJP MP had also faced a lot of criticism for her remark of Nathuram Godse being a patriot. She made this remark in the winter session of the parliament in response to DMK leader A Raja citing the example of Nathuram Godse while making his argument against the SPG Protection Act.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | BJP 'strongly Condemns' Pragya Thakur Over Godse 'patriot' Remark, Says Amit Shah