Congress MLA Arif Masood said that he will resign from his membership of the Legislative Assembly if the Madhya Pradesh government implements the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Commenting on the matter of CAB Congress MLA Masood said, " Madhya Pradesh government like West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should also show some courage and reject CAB and National Register of Citizens (NRC). I will stand against this bill until my last breath."