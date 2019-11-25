The Debate
Maharashtra Cong MLA Says NCP-Cong-Sena Together Ahead Of Parade At Grand Hyatt

General News

Congress MLA Vishwajeet Kadam speaking to Republic TV ahead of the parade of Sena-NCP-Cong MLAs at Grand Hyatt on Monday said all the three parties are together

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network about the parade of 162 MLAs by the Shiv Sena. NCP and Congress at the Grand Hyatt hotel on Monday evening, Congress MLA Vishwajeet Kadam said, "We have been called at Grand Hyatt, there will be a procession, Congress and NCP leaders will address us and we will listen to them." Asserting confidence that all the MLAs of the three parties are together, he said, "Today, the leaders of the three parties gave a letter to the Governor in which they have mentioned that we have the required number of MLAs to form a government. I don't know what will happen after we all assemble, our party leaders will decide that." 

