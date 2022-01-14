Cong move against temple committee shows its anti-Hindu stand: Uttarakhand BJP

Dehradun, Jan 14 (PTI) The hue and cry raised by the Congress over the reconstitution of the Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee shows its party's "anti-Hindu" mindset, the BJP alleged on Friday. The saffron party's rebuttal comes days after the Congress lodged a complaint with the Election Commission alleging that the temple committee had been reconstituted in violation of the model code of conduct.

"By raking up this issue, the Congress has proved that it is against the Sanatana Dharma and it does not want the next season of the Chardham Yatra to be carried out smoothly," BJP spokesman Suresh Joshi said.

He said the order to reconstitute the temple committee was issued a day before the election dates were announced and hence the question of violating the model code of conduct did not arise.

Joshi said the process to reconstitute the committee took off immediately after the dissolution of the Chardham Devasthanam Board.

"However, by moving the Election Commission and making an issue out of nothing, the Congress has proved its anti-Hindu mindset," Joshi said. He said it was important to reconstitute the temple committee at the earliest as its members will have to start preparations for the yatra that begins in April-May. PTI ALM CJ CJ

