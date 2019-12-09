Cong-NCP-Sena Listening? Vindicated In Karnataka, PM Modi Warns On Maharashtra Mandate

Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a veiled warning to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. Citing the BJP’s success in the bypolls to 15 seats in Karnataka, he stated that anyone who betrayed the people’s mandate would be taught a lesson by the people. Currently, the BJP has won 6 seats, leading in 6 more as against the Congress which is ahead only in 2 constituencies. On the other hand, the Janata Dal (Secular) has not been to secure a lead in any constituency so far.

PM Modi opined, “What happened in Karnataka is a victory of the will of the people and the victory of democracy. During the Karnataka elections, people there gave a mandate to the BJP to form the government. Today, the people of Karnataka have ensured that Congress or JDS will not be able to betray them. This is a message for all the states in the country that if anyone tries to go against the people’s mandate, betraying the people, backstabbing the people, then the people will punish him on the first available opportunity.”

'Keep in mind the reality of Congress'

The PM observed that the people of Karnataka had strengthened a stable and strong BJP government. Maintaining that the reality of Congress must be remembered by all, he alleged that it could never run a coalition government successfully. PM Modi claimed that Congress used its alliance partner as a puppet for its own gain.

The PM observed, “Now, the people of Karnataka have given new strength to a stable and strong government instead of a shaky government. Friends, the people of Jharkhand should also keep in mind the reality of Congress. Congress has never managed to carry forward an alliance. It uses the alliance and the mandate for its own vested interest. It uses the alliance partner like a puppet for its own gain. This results in people not getting proper governance. The entire state gets mired in instability and indecisiveness.”

Similarities in Karnataka and Maharashtra

In the 2018 Karnataka assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party. However, arch-rivals JD(S) and Congress came together to form the government. But this government collapsed after a year as 17 Congress and JD(S) MLAs rebelled and the HD Kumaraswamy-led government could not win the trust vote. Subsequently, BJP under the leadership of BS Yediyurappa formed the government. Similarly, Shiv Sena broke the pre-poll alliance with BJP after the Maharashtra assembly election results despite securing a comfortable majority together. The Sena, NCP, and Congress created the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance whereby the Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the Chief Minister of the state. In this case, as well, BJP was the single-largest party.

