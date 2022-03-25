Cong Neta Slams Centre In LS Over Rising Fuel Prices & Sending 'mixed Signals' On Cryptos

As the second leg of the ongoing Budget session is currently underway in the Parliament, discussion on the Finance Bill, 2022 took place in the Lok Sabha leading to opposition members strongly protesting against the amendments brought in the bill followed by other issues including the recent fuel price hike, cryptocurrency, and others.

Addressing the House on the same, Congress Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi on Friday criticised the Centre's Finance Bill, 2022, and questioned the government's plans over the increasing economic crisis in the country. Referring to the ongoing Ukraine crisis, the Congress leaders questioned what the BJP government at the Centre is doing while fuel prices are increasing in the country. He also asked what the government plans in view of the Ukraine crisis.

Further hitting out at the BJP's preplanned "election strategy", he said, "BJP did not increase the fuel prices when the Russian forces were preparing for the, Why this has happened after the election results?"

India's economy not growing as promised by the BJP: Congress in Lok Sabha

Slamming the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi also said that India is recovering but the recovery is not as the BJP government had promised. "I would like to congratulate you on the victory but that doesn't mean you should burden the poor", he said.

Also speaking on the issue of growing transactions in cryptocurrencies in India, he said that the government is sending mixed signals over cryptocurrency that too at a time when so many people are trading in cryptocurrency.

Stating that there is a craze of cryptocurrency among the youth population, Gogoi added that the government must clearly define cryptocurrency and ensure that it isn't being used for money laundering and drugs as dealing with cryptocurrency is a risk, he said, further adding that the government needs to remain concerned about it.

Meanwhile, the House has been presently adjourned till 2.30 PM.

Image: PTI