Cong Responds To Ram Madhav's 'knowledge Proof' Remark; Says BJP Resistant To New Ideas

Congress spokesperson Dasoju Shravan on Friday retaliated to BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav's "opposition leaders are knowledge-proof" remark, saying that the Bhartiya Janata Party leaders are resistant to new ideas and the concerns of the people.

Earlier on Monday, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav took a sarcastic jibe at the opposition parties who are inciting protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) calling them "knowledge-proof and information-proof".

Speaking to ANI, Shravan took a jibe at the BJP and said, "They are accusing the opposition leaders of being resistant to new knowledge but it is the BJP, which is resistant to new ideas and the concerns of the people. In fact, they are only good at sharing the Mann Ki Baat, but they are not good at listening to the views and concerns of others."

He further lashed out at the BJP government for bulldozing people, the constitution and the democracy.

"It is like 'Ulta Chor Kotwal ko Daante' (thief blaming the cop). If you look at the past six years, BJP has brazenly indulged in bulldozing people, the Constitution and the democracy," Shravan said.

Ram Madhav accuses Congress

After addressing the legislators and other BJP leaders on the CAA on Monday, Ram Madhav while addressing the media blamed the Congress party for "instigating violence" and "provoking people."

Madhav said, “The Congress and other opposition parties are instigating violence and provoking the people. There is recorded evidence of the Congress leaders asking people to indulge in violence."'

Furthermore, Ram Madhav said that the opposition is taking the "support of communal forces" to create unrest and disturbance in the country. "This is deliberately being promoted as they (opposition parties) are not able to face the BJP on political ground. So, they are using communal and violent means to challenge the government.”

