Cong takes dig at UP govt celebrating 6-month anniversary

Lucknow, Sep 25 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday called the celebrations on completion of six months of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh as a ‘taunt’ at the people of the state.

The party said publicity alone does not lead to development, adding that the state government lacks the will for the same.

Hitting out at the Yogi Adityanath government, UP Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said development does not take place by propaganda alone, “it needs willpower which the BJP and its government do not have”.

Accusing the government of failing on every front, he said the BJP government should rather show its will power in fulfilling the promises they had made to the youth, farmers and common citizens of the state.

He further alleged that the public had put its faith in this government, but the dispensation failed to maintain that trust.

"The National Crime Records Bureau data talks about the atrocities on backwards and Dalits in the state, so what is the government celebrating?" Awasthi asked.

The Congress spokesperson also alleged that unemployment is increasing continuously in the state.

“The situation has become such that the youth have now given up hope of employment from this government. Posts for teachers remain vacant. The promise of permanent employment to Shiksha Mitras and instructors is incomplete even after six months,” he added.

The cabinet of the second Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh had taken oath on March 25.

PTI SLM CDN SRY

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)