Cong Targets PM Modi Ahead Of His Roadshow In Delhi; 'He's Rattled By Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Jairam Ramesh took a jibe at PM Modi's roadshow which is scheduled to take place in Delhi today, saying the success of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' has rattled the PM.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its scheduled roadshow in Delhi today and said that the success of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' has rattled Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has got his saffron party to organise a "joke of a road show" in the national capital.

Taking to his Twitter, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said, "An insecure Prime Minister rattled by the huge success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra has got the BJP to organise a joke of a road show passing through a short distance in the national capital tomorrow."

 The Grand Old Party leader called PM Modi's scheduled roadshow "hollow" and "choreographed" saying that such events are only organised to keep PM Modi's supporters busy. 

'Jairam Ramesh &  Rahul Gandhi are competing for making most bizarre statements': BJP

Hitting out at Jairam Ramesh over his statement on PM Modi's roadshow, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that the Congress leader should not show political frustration. 

Speaking to Republic, Shehzad Poonawalla said, "First of all, I am surprised that Jairam Ramesh has not given credit for the so-called Bharat Jodo Yatra to the earth revolving around the sun. That’s the only thing that he hasn’t credited the Yatra for. Wherever this Yatra has gone, before it reached, people did 'Congress Chodo' (Leave Congress)."

Deepening his attack, the saffron party leader said, "Jairam Ramesh Ji should not show and display his political frustration and start making statements that erode his credibility faster than the credibility of Rahul Gandhi when he makes statements about Pandavas not doing demonetisation."

"Jairam Ramesh and Rahul Gandhi are competing for making the most bizarre statements and this is just a reflection of that," Shehzad Poonawalla added.

Notably, a two-day national executive meeting of the BJP will begin on Monday. Before the start of the meeting, the saffron has organised a roadshow for PM Modi from Patel Chowk to the NDMC convention centre, the meeting venue, to honour the Prime Minister.

It is pertinent to mention that special traffic arrangements have been put in place in the national capital to allow a smooth traffic flow in Delhi as vehicular traffic movement is likely to get affected in parts of the city during PM Modi's roadshow.

