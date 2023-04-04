Cong Targets PM Over China Renaming 11 Places In Arunachal, 'Modi Giving Clean Chit'

After China announced renaming of 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday in a bid to strengthen its claim over the Indian state, the Congress party took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, in an attempt to politicise the India-China border issue, mentioned that after Galvan clashes, the country is facing the consequences of PM Modi giving a clean chit to China.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "For the third time, China has dared to rename our areas in Arunachal Pradesh. April 21, 2017 — 6 places, 30 December 2021 — 15 places, 3 April 2023 — 11 places. Arunachal Pradesh is and will remain an integral part of India. After Galvan, the country is facing the consequences of Modi ji giving a clean chit to China."

चीन ने तीसरी बार अरुणाचल में हमारे इलाक़ों के “नाम बदलने” का दुस्साहस किया है।



21 अप्रैल 2017 — 6 जगह

30 दिसंबर 2021 — 15 जगह

3 अप्रैल 2023 — 11 जगह



अरुणाचल प्रदेश भारत का अभिन्न अंग है और रहेगा।



गलवान के बाद, मोदी जी द्वारा चीन को क्लीन चिट देने का नतीजा, देश भुगत रहा है। pic.twitter.com/JTDTuCsRcY — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 4, 2023

In a befitting reply to the Congress chief, BJP National Spokesperson, Nalin Kohli, while talking with the Republic, "The comment by Congress comes amid feeling of frustration that they have with the development works done by PM Modi led government on all fronts including foreign policy, economic development and infrastructure."

"It's the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi who sought to meet secretly the Chinese ambassador during Doklam standoff, according to media reports. It's Rahul Gandhi who always chooses to question the armed forces. One has to study the complex borde issue with China before commenting," he added.

Third attempt by China to alter names

According to reports, this is the third batch of standardised geographical names for Arunachal Pradesh that has been issued by the China's Civil Affairs Ministry. The first attempt to rename names was made in 2017, followed by the second attempt in 2021. however, India has dismissed the move of China to rename the places in Arunachal Pradesh, by mentioning that the state has always been and will always be an integral part of India.

In response to reports of renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh by China, the Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, said, "We have seen such reports. This is not the first time China has made such an attempt. We reject this outright. Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality.”

Read | China Renames 11 Places In Arunachal Pradesh, Calls It 'southern Part Of Tibet'