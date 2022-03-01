Cong to write to high command on the five suspended MLAs

Shillong, Mar 1 (PTI) The Congress, which has suspended five MLAs in Meghalaya for lending support to the ruling BJP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance, Tuesday said it will soon submit a report to the party high command over their failure to reply to the show cause notice served to them.

The ten days time given to the five MLAs expired on February 24 but they are yet to respond to the show cause, Meghalaya PCC chief Vincent H Pala said.

AICC had show caused the five on February 14 for anti-party activity by supporting and joining the BJP-backed MDA government.

“In view of this, we will meet on March 4 to discuss the matter and accordingly submit a report to the AICC,” he said.

The decision on the next course of action will be taken by AICC, Pala said.

After the Congress MLAs were suspended, CLP leader Ampareen Lyngdoh had stated that the five MLAs would take a collective decision on the matter.

When contacted she said, “We will revert to you in 12 days.” Sources said that the suspended MLAs have already decided not to respond to the show cause notice as they have made up their minds to seek re-election from other political parties. Four out of five other MLAs have been given government appointments.

P T Sawkmie and Mohendro Rapsang have been appointed co-chairmen of Meghalaya New and Renewable Energy Development Agency and Mayralborn Syiem was appointed co-chairman of Meghalaya Industrial Development Corporation. Kimfa Marbaniang has been made co-chairman of Meghalaya Government Construction Company, according to a notification issued last week.

Congress had won an impressive 12 seats in the 60-member house but seven of them, led by former chief minister Mukul Sangma, had quit the party and joined Trinamool Congress in November last year. PTI JOP KK KK KK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)