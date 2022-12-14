Cong Vs Cong In K'taka Over 'one Ticket Per Family', Siddaramaiah Waits For High Command

As a number of Congress ticket aspirants have already filed party forms to contest in the upcoming assembly elections in the state in 2023, a new point of contention has emerged between Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D K Shivakumar and the state's former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The state party Chief Shivakumar has yet again come at loggerheads with Siddaramaiah over the former's ‘One family One Ticket’ directive, with former CM Siddaramaiah saying it is ‘yet to be implemented’ and also stating he is awaiting the high command's decision on the same.

#BREAKING | Cong vs Cong in Karnataka over 'one family, one ticket'. Former CM Siddaramaiah says, 'just a proposal, not implemented so far.' Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/SownB601FP — Republic (@republic) December 14, 2022

‘One family One ticket’

Shivakumar on November 25 had declared the ‘One party One ticket’ rule in the state following the Congress resolution adopted in the declaration adopted by the party in Udaipur. According to the resolution two people from the same family cannot hold a party post unless both have individually given more than five years to the organisation.

The KPCC president said, “Whoever it may be, there’ll be just one ticket,” and added “Everybody must work with unity. Party is important, not individuals.”

However this may spook former CM Siddaramiah’s plans as he is looking to contest from two constituencies, also projecting himself as the CM face for the 2023 state polls. The former CM is looking for a safe seat in the upcoming state elections. Notably he fought from two seats in the last assembly elections from Chamundeshwari and Badami, ultimately won from Badami by a thin margin of 1696 votes and lost from Chamundeshwari.

Siddaramaiah said, “There is a resolution in the Udaipur meet but it hasn’t been implemented so far, let us see what is the decision of the High command on this.”

IMAGE: Republic