Cong will secure thumping win in 2022 Punjab assembly polls: Transport minister

Jalandhar (Pb), Nov 14 (PTI) Punjab Transport Minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday reiterated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and party’s state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Congress will secure a thumping win in the forthcoming assembly elections.

“We will cross the 80-figure mark to set a new record in the Punjab Assembly next year,” he said after the launch of a statewide road safety campaign.

The minister said people of Punjab have seen the resolve of the Channi government to take the state to new heights of progress, and they will give a decisive verdict in the Congress’ favour once again.

Listing out the achievements of his department in the last six weeks after he assumed charge, Warring said the daily revenue spike of Rs one crore is just the beginning of the process to ensure a transparent and efficient service delivery for all Punjabis.

He also targeted former chief minister Amarinder Singh, accusing him of colluding with the Badals in the “loot” of the state’s resources.

“Amarinder Singh as the head of the government was responsible for this mess,” he claimed.

On flouting of rules by buses running on contract carriage in Jalandhar, the minister asked the officer concerned to carry out a check and start proceedings against any violator without any discrimination.

Training his guns on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his “dubious” stand for Punjab's rights, Warring said Kejriwal's “alliance” with Badals in helping them run their buses right till the Delhi airport and not letting the same permission to the Punjab government buses “exposes Kejriwal's true colours”.

Earlier, he expressed deep concern over daily loss of lives in road accidents in the state and appealed to people to adopt traffic compliance into their day to day behaviour.

He also directed the department to ensure strictest implementation of low and safe speed limits within school areas to ensure safety of children.

“Every life lost in accidents is a loss for the entire nation,” he said after he rolled the road safety campaign 'No-Challan Day' from Jalandhar on the occasion of Children's Day.

“A concerted approach wherein everyone acts as an active stakeholder is required to ensure we emerge victorious in our mission to avoid accidents and save lives,” he said in an official statement here.

Administering road safety pledge to the violators at the BMC Chowk here, the transport minister while urging them to obey traffic rules also gave them new helmets and badges to wear and spread awareness about traffic rules.

“Punjab loses 10-12 precious lives everyday in road crashes which is a serious cause of concern,” he said, adding that it will be highly “regrettable if we do not act now to ensure a safe road environment for our kids, the collective onus of which falls on all of us”.

