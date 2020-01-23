Amid CAA-NRC Debacle, Cong Youth Wing To Launch National Register Of Unemployment

With the outrage against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Population Register, Congress' youth wing is going to launch the National Register of Unemployment (NRU) campaign to highlight the issue of rising unemployment in the country. Under the national level campaign, the youth Congress will issue a toll-free number on which the data of unemployed will be collected through missed calls.

Speaking to ANI, Youth Congress President Srinivas told ANI that the party will issue a toll-free number on which the unemployed people can call and extend their support to the campaign.

"The unemployment rate in the country is the highest in 45 years. The government is misleading the youth in the name of CAA, NRC, and NPR. That is why we are launching the National Register of Unemployment (NRU) campaign at the national level", he said.

"This is the beginning of the campaign against unemployment. We have prepared videos, posters etc. on the issue, through which we will ask the government questions on social media also," he added

Students Protest Outside Victoria Memorial

Hundreds of Left-wing students descended on the road outside the Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata on Wednesday evening, protesting against BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta who took part in an event on the grounds of the iconic monument. A large number of security personnel was deployed at all gates of the monument, and Dasgupta addressed a session of the Kolkata Literary Meet without interruption as the students were not allowed to enter. With placards and posters against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed nationwide NRC, they shouted slogans targeting the BJP and the Centre.

"Some people have some misconceptions. And they are completely within their rights to articulate their misconceptions somewhere else. I can't be held responsible for that," Dasgupta, also a columnist, told reporters after his programme was over.

(with inputs from agencies)