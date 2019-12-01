Congress' Adhir Ranjan Calls PM Modi, Amit Shah 'infiltrators' While Opposing CAB

Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, objecting to the Citizenship Amendment Bill push by the BJP-led government, called PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah 'infiltrators.' Interacting with the media, the Congress leader asserted that India is for everybody-- Hindus and Muslims.

Adhir Ranjan said, "India is for everybody. It's for Hindus and Muslims. But they want to show that we will let Hindus live and not Muslims, is India somebody's estate? Everybody has an equal right. Amit Shah, Narendra Modiji, you are an infiltrator. Your home is in Gujarat, you came to Delhi, you are a migrant yourself. Legal or illegal, we will know later. In the world, Indians have the largest migrants."

The bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, in order to grant Indian nationality to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians, who come to India due to religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan even if they don't possess proper documents.

Amit Shah on NRC

Addressing the Republic Summit 2019, Home Minister Amit Shah elaborated on the contentious National Register of Citizens (NRC). Speaking on the issue, the Home Minister claimed that it will not cause a divide between the Hindu and the Muslim community. Further mentioned that the Citizen Amendment Bill will take care of all the refugees who are willing to come to India.

Shah said, "Firstly the NRC is not going to cause any difference between Hindus and Muslims. Everyone will need to prove that they re a citizen of India be it Hindu or Muslim. You are referring to the Citizenship Amendment Bill. In that bill people from three countries Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who are Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, Christian those who come to India seeking asylum will be welcomed. It is not about Hindu and Muslims, these three countries are Islamic countries and the count of the minority in those countries has seen a drastic fall of 20 to 30 percent."

"Minorities in these three countries are tortured, forced to convert their religion, and minority women are not treated well. So in this case, if they are willing to come to India to seek asylum, they will be considered as refugees and not intruders," Amit Shah added. The Home Minister reiterated that NRC would be implemented across the country.

Congress on Thursday staged a walkout from the Assam Assembly demanding suspension of the question hour so that they can hold a discussion on the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). The main opposition party in the house not only walked out but also staged a sit-in demonstration in the lobby. Few of the MLAs also slept on the floor during the protests. Shah on Saturday held talks with leaders of political parties, students' bodies and civil society groups from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya over the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill.

