Congress' Adhir Ranjan Politicises Chhattisgarh Fratricide That Killed 5 ITBP Jawans

Even as three jawans lost their lives in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur, Congress has politicised the matter. Speaking at the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has asked as to why is there a tussle among the paramilitary forces. He said that the government is unable to provide a healthy environment for the jawans. He also said that the jawans might be going through psychological tensions that may have led to such a situation.

He said: "I want to speak about the incident that took place in Chhattisgarh, paramilitary forces are quarrelling among themselves, that means there is a problem among them. They might be facing a psychological issue, or the government is unable to provide them with a healthy environment. Such cases do not take place in navy or army but why paramilitary?"

READ: 5 ITBP jawans killed, 3 hurt in firing among themselves

READ: Defence expert PK Sahgal elaborates on missing jawans in the avalanche

Five personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were killed and three others injured in an exchange of fire among themselves in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place at the Kadenar camp of ITBP's 45thbattalion in Narayanpur, located around 350 km from here, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI. As per preliminary information, an ITBP jawan allegedly fired at his colleagues with his service weapon, killing four of them and injuring three others, he said. Later, the jawan who opened fire was also gunned down, he said. The injured personnel were being shifted to hospital, he said. Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg rushed to the spot, he added.

READ: Rajasthan governor, CM pay tributes to Jawan who died along LoC

READ: Jawan sings 'Aey Mere Watan ke Logo' as PM observes Diwali with forces